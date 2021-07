EUGENE, Ore. – Despite a global pandemic, Chambers Construction is preparing to graduate its first class of apprentices since launching the program in 2017. The company said this year’s class includes three graduates who experienced a nearly one-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, Chambers Construction was forced to scale back its program. Hiring was put on hold, and training became limited. Then earlier this year, the company said its apprenticeship program was returning.