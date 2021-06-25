Cancel
Texas State

Texas wins ninth Gold Shovel Award for job creation and business investments

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, June 14, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas was recognized again with a Gold Shovel Award by Area Develepment magazine. The Lone Star State was awarded this award for its lead among the most populous states in attracting high-value business investments in 2020 that will create a large number of new jobs in communities across the state. This marks the ninth year Texas has won a Gold Shovel Award.

