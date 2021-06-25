Cape Coral football coach memorialized after passing

The Cape Coral Junior Football Association is seeking donations for the Ryan Anderson Memorial Fund after the passing of Coach Anderson on Monday in a car accident in Georgia.

Anderson was traveling to his son’s baseball tournament with his two of his three sons and both of his parents. The Cape Coral Junior Football Association started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family during this time.

“Coach Ryan was a pillar within the Southwest Florida youth sports community. He volunteered countless hours to ensure that young athletes were not only successful in their athletic careers but also helped to mentor them with life itself. He coached, taught, and loved hundreds of athletes within the SWFL area.” the GoFundMe campaign included.

His loved ones described him as a loving and kind-hearted person and remember him for his “iconic” saying: “Trust the process.”

If you would like to donate to the Coach Ryan Memorial Fund, visit their campaign here .