Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otero County, NM

100% Otero: How the Early Childhood Learning Action Team is working for Otero parents

Alamogordo Daily News
 16 days ago

Last month, 100% Otero provided an in-depth look at how childhood trauma has both direct and indirect impacts on both families and their communities. Unfortunately, 20% of children in New Mexico are impacted by two or more Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as experiencing or witnessing violence, abuse, or neglect. We know the residents of Otero County are not immune to this issue. How do we, as a community, break the cycle of childhood trauma in Otero County? How do we prevent children from facing adverse experiences which have such a high potential to impact their long-term health and wellbeing? We can start by ensuring residents within Otero County have access to the 10 vital services for thriving and surviving which can reduce impact of ACEs. Hopefully, over time, we can eliminate ACEs altogether. One of those vital services is early childhood education. The 100% Otero Early Childhood Learning Action Team, which consists of local professionals and community members, is actively working to strengthen the early childhood programs which serve the residents of Otero County.

www.alamogordonews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Childhood#Early Learning#Vital Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
TennisNBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy