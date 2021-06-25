100% Otero: How the Early Childhood Learning Action Team is working for Otero parents

Last month, 100% Otero provided an in-depth look at how childhood trauma has both direct and indirect impacts on both families and their communities. Unfortunately, 20% of children in New Mexico are impacted by two or more Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as experiencing or witnessing violence, abuse, or neglect. We know the residents of Otero County are not immune to this issue. How do we, as a community, break the cycle of childhood trauma in Otero County? How do we prevent children from facing adverse experiences which have such a high potential to impact their long-term health and wellbeing? We can start by ensuring residents within Otero County have access to the 10 vital services for thriving and surviving which can reduce impact of ACEs. Hopefully, over time, we can eliminate ACEs altogether. One of those vital services is early childhood education. The 100% Otero Early Childhood Learning Action Team, which consists of local professionals and community members, is actively working to strengthen the early childhood programs which serve the residents of Otero County.