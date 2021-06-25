Just Don Is Gearing Up to Drop New Courtside Hi Sneaker

The Air Jordan 3 first arrived in 1988, thanks to Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield, the mastermind behind several Air Jordan silhouettes, faced immense pressure in designing the iconic sneaker. At the time, Nike was in a fragile state, having lost designer Peter Moore, and marketing VP Rob Strausser. Despite production on the Air Jordan 3s being six months behind schedule, the creation of the silhouette would end up being the perfect middle ground for sneakerheads who loved both high-top and low-top shoes. Everything about the conception of these kicks was intentional, partly because Michael Jordan played such an active role in it. When asked what his ideal sneaker would be by Hatfield, Jordan wanted a mid-cut height, unlike the Air Jordan 1’s, that was chic while also being comfortable. Hatfield indeed delivered, with a special twist that featured the famous Jumpman logo from Jordan’s 1984 dunk, on the tongue of the sneaker. During the year of the Air Jordan 3’s release, the silhouette arrived in several colorways including “White Cement,” “Black Cement,” “Fire Red,” and “True Blue,” with the former two having remained the most popular of the bunch.