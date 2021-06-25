Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Just Don Is Gearing Up to Drop New Courtside Hi Sneaker

Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past few years, Just Don has collaborated with a few sneaker brands to remix some of their signature sneaker silhouettes to the point that grails were made out of often overlooked kicks (see the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 collection). Now HypeBeast is reporting that the popular...

hiphopwired.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Grails#Hypebeast#Ferrari#Nike#White Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelSole Collector

Bait and Adidas Link Up for a New 'One Punch Man' Sneaker

Bait has often referred to pop culture for its sneaker collabs and for its latest collaborative endeavor, the West Coast retailer linked up with Adidas and popular anime franchise “One Punch Man.”. The shoe pictured here is the Adidas Montreal, which is outfitted with a bold yellow and red color...
ShoppingHighsnobiety

The PUMA RS-Dreamer Just Dropped in Fire New Colorways

As the NBA playoffs reach crunch time, the desire to get on the court and test your jumper has never been more real. That said, it only takes a couple of airballs before your pickup game loses a lot of its original excitement. Time to optimize your game. A quick way to making the most of limited time on the hardwood is by investing in the right pair of basketball shoes. We’ve explored all facets of that world, from affordable basketball shoes to the best basketball shoes of the NBA season, and one pair stands out: the PUMA RS-Dreamer.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox teams up with Nike to launch Space Jam: A new Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle

Microsoft has revealed today an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and Nike sneaker bundle inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A new Legacy movie coming to theaters on July 16. The bundle includes an interesting-looking Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as a pair of Nike Lebron 18 Low sneakers also inspired by the classic Looney Tunes characters.
Apparelthehillishome.com

Wash your soles and up your sneaker game at Sole Wash DC

Barracks Row has had its share of empty storefronts over the years, but the new tenant at one formerly vacant spot– which last housed the Verizon store some years ago– is a welcome addition to the neighborhood and to the city at large: Sole Wash. The Barracks Row store, located...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Madhappy and Vans’ Second Sneaker Collaboration Is Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Vans has linked up with a Los Angeles-based apparel company for a new sneaker collaboration that’s all about invoking optimism. After delivering their first collaborative project last month, Madhappy...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team on New Sneaker Style

Cardi B and Reebok are continuing their partnership with a brand new sneaker style. The Grammy-winning rapper and sneaker giant are teaming on the Classic Leather Cardi sneaker, which was inspired by Cardi B’s “love of gold and its timeless value,” according to a release from Reebok. Cardi B wanted the style to be the “go-to statement sneaker of every woman’s closet.”
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
NBAtheaureview.com

Interview: Don Cheadle on playing a villain in Space Jam: A New Legacy and sharing the court with LeBron James

No stranger to the world of CGI wizardry and starring alongside names of sizeable weight, Don Cheadle is utilising both his talent and knowledge for his latest big screen venture – Space Jam: A New Legacy – opposite Los Angeles Lakers MVP, LeBron James. Talking with our own Peter Gray ahead of the anticipated sequel’s global release, the Oscar-nominated actor discussed finding the humanity in his villainous artificially intelligent character, working alongside LeBron, and how teasing that Michael Jordan announcement has played out for him.
Apparelhypebeast.com

GOLF WANG and Converse Fire Up a New Flame-Printed Chuck 70 Hi

Tyler, the Creator‘s GOLF WANG and Converse have reunited for a new flame-printed take on the Chuck 70 Hi. The artist’s fourth Chuck 70 collaboration after a Cherry Bomb-inspired “Flames” style from 2019 plus festive multi-color and polka dot-covered makeups in 2020, this Chuck 70 is arriving at an undeniably opportune time: Tyler’s new project Call Me if You Get Lost is the #1 album in the country and has placed a whopping 13 songs on the Billboard Global 200.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 8 "Space Jam" Officially Unveiled: Photos

LeBron James will be starring in Space Jam: A New Legacywhich is set to be released next week on Friday, July 16th. It remains to be seen whether or not this Space Jam film will be any good, however, there will certainly be quite a few promotional items for the film. Of course, sneakers are a huge part of LeBron's brand and over the last few weeks, we have seen various new Space Jam Nike LeBron models make their way to the internet. One shoe that has been teased is a Nike LeBron 8 offering, which features some more subtle details that will have you ready to be a member of the Tune Squad.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Goat Highlights Air Jordan 3 "Racer Blue" Release by Rounding up the Best Air Jordan 3s

The Air Jordan 3 first arrived in 1988, thanks to Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield, the mastermind behind several Air Jordan silhouettes, faced immense pressure in designing the iconic sneaker. At the time, Nike was in a fragile state, having lost designer Peter Moore, and marketing VP Rob Strausser. Despite production on the Air Jordan 3s being six months behind schedule, the creation of the silhouette would end up being the perfect middle ground for sneakerheads who loved both high-top and low-top shoes. Everything about the conception of these kicks was intentional, partly because Michael Jordan played such an active role in it. When asked what his ideal sneaker would be by Hatfield, Jordan wanted a mid-cut height, unlike the Air Jordan 1’s, that was chic while also being comfortable. Hatfield indeed delivered, with a special twist that featured the famous Jumpman logo from Jordan’s 1984 dunk, on the tongue of the sneaker. During the year of the Air Jordan 3’s release, the silhouette arrived in several colorways including “White Cement,” “Black Cement,” “Fire Red,” and “True Blue,” with the former two having remained the most popular of the bunch.
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

Starbucks Just Dropped a Fierce New Line of Tiger Merch

Starbucks is embracing summer with some new merch: and it’s Zebra inspired!. The limited edition collection has launched just in time for hot weather and is packed with color. You can snag a Zebra Cold Cup and a Zebra Mug, in addition to a few other jungle-themed pieces. photos: Starbucks.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Michael Jordan's 1984 Olympic Trials Sneakers To Be Sold in Sotheby's Auction

To celebrate the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Sotheby’s is gearing up to launch an online auction, dubbed “The Olympic Collection,” featuring a range of rare memorabilia and collectibles spotlighting historic achievements across the Games’ decades-spanning archive. Open for bidding on July 23, in tandem with the commencement of this year’s Games,...
Apparelsneakernews.com

A Navy And Grey New Balance 920 Made In UK Just Dropped

Just a few weeks ago, New Balance‘s line of “Made In UK” propositions received an update with the release of a New Balance 920 that fittingly demonstrated the colors of the English flag. Another NB 920 manufactured in Flimby, UK has just released—this time with a stealthier, navy and grey color pairing.
Florida Stateflickdirect.com

FLASH CONTEST - Space Jam: A New Legacy Early In Florida

It is hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since Space Jam debuted in theaters. The animated/live-action film starred a (much younger) Michael Jordan and a host of our favorite Looney Tunes characters. This coming week the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released and Warner Bros., in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one admit-two pass to see the film on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 7:30 pm at either AMC Sunset Place (Miami) or AMC Altamonte (Orlando).

Comments / 0

Community Policy