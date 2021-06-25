UNRUH: June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

The brain is a powerful organ and it would be great if it worked for us our entire life. Just like the rest of our bodies, our brains change as we age. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association asks people around the world to go purple and use their brains to fight this devastating disease. Alzheimer's disease leads to nerve cell death and tissue loss throughout the brain. Over time, the brain shrinks, affecting nearly all its functions. The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire. You can learn more at www.alz.org.