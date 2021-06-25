Cancel
Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam Runners, Allegedly

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
Walmart is getting sued regarding one of its choices in footwear. Kanye West has served the company with a lawsuit for selling imitation Foam Runners. As spotted on Sneaker News the big box retailer had been allegedly hawking a Foam Runner replica on their website. Billed as the “Daeful Foam Runner” the shoes look identical to the YEEZY version, so much so it resembles a knock-off you would find at a bootleg store. Priced at $25 the Walmart version was available in multiple colorways up until recently. Additionally, it was also offered in children’s sizing as well.

hiphopwired.com
