Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam Runners, Allegedly

Kanye West and Walmart may be taking their feud to court soon. As you may recall, the giant retailer's "beef" with Kanye West first began in April. It was then that Walmart called out Kanye over his new YEEZY logo, which featured eight dotted lines resembling the sun's rays. And, according to Walmart, the logo looks way too similar to its own. The brand went as far as filing a notice of opposition, citing that the YEEZY logo could be causing confusion amongst consumers.