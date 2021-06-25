Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Bandooloo Foam Runners, Allegedly
Walmart is getting sued regarding one of its choices in footwear. Kanye West has served the company with a lawsuit for selling imitation Foam Runners. As spotted on Sneaker News the big box retailer had been allegedly hawking a Foam Runner replica on their website. Billed as the “Daeful Foam Runner” the shoes look identical to the YEEZY version, so much so it resembles a knock-off you would find at a bootleg store. Priced at $25 the Walmart version was available in multiple colorways up until recently. Additionally, it was also offered in children’s sizing as well.hiphopwired.com