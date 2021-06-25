Galesburg woman seen walking in roadway arrested after punching, disarming officer.
Just before 4:30 pm on Tuesday, June 22nd, Galesburg Police responded to the 200 block of West Losey Street for a well-being check. Police received reports of an unkempt female subject walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of traffic with no shoes on, according to police reports. Police made contact with the woman: 47-year old Aurora Orozco of Galesburg. Officers attempted to speak with Orozco numerous times, asking if she was OK. Traffic continually began to back up and Orozco continually ignored the police’s presence. When an officer attempted to guide her to the side of the road, Orozco turned and punched the officer in the face. Orozco then began yelling expletives at the officer and grabbed the handle of his taser. A male citizen who witnessed the struggle, after giving the officer consent, quickly assisted in detaining Orozco and she was placed into handcuffs. She was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Disarming a Peace Officer, and Improper Walking on Highway.www.wgil.com