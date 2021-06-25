Galesburg woman seen walking in roadway arrested after punching, disarming officer.

Just before 1:00 in the morning on Friday, June 18th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West North Street for reports of a stolen vehicle. GPD observed the stolen vehicle sitting in the Circle K parking lot on East Main. While running the vehicle’s registration, the vehicle pulled out and started to leave. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver increased speed and was attempting to flee. The pursuit headed down West Grove onto Maple Avenue; the vehicle eventually became disabled after the driver attempted to drive through a yard near the West Losey intersection – blowing out two of the car’s tires. The driver fled on foot and the passenger: 52-year old Paul Zeltner of Galesburg was taken into custody. GPD located the driver: a 14-year old male juvenile on a front porch on Arthur Avenue and he was taken into custody. The 14-year old, whom police were familiar with from previous encounters, told police he was approached by Zeltner and offered $1,000 cash if he would steal a vehicle and three firearms for him. The teen found an unlocked vehicle and stole it. He then stole three guns from a relative in Oneida and then met up with Zeltner at Circle K in the stolen vehicle to complete the transaction. Zeltner is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Violation of the FOID Card Act. The 14-year old was charged with: Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing in a Stolen Vehicle, No Driver’s License, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting, and Reckless Driving. He was taken to the Mary Davis Home.