Seismic experts have rejected theories that tie the collapse of a condo in Surfside to the shock test of a new aircraft carrier conducted by the US Navy off the coast of Florida.The US Navy had set off a massive explosion in the Atlantic Ocean on 18 June to test the war readiness of its newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald Ford. The shock trials were conducted to ensure the capability of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to withstand battle conditions. During the trial, the crew detonated almost 40,000 lbs of explosives about 100 miles off Palm Coast, Florida, following which,...