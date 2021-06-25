Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

(UPDATED) DEREK CHAUVIN TO BE SENTENCED FOR GEORGE FLOYD MURDER (12pmET)

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue of George Floyd that was unveiled in New York on Juneteenth by Floyd’s brother was vandalized early Thursday morning and police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, a law enforcement official told CNN. Black spray paint was daubed on the face of the statue and over...

localnews8.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ras Baraka
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Minneapolis Police#Juneteenth#Cnn#Patriot Front#Nypd#Newark Director Of#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Politicsindypendent.org

Brooklynites React to Defacing of George Floyd Statue by White Nationalists and the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”
Public SafetyAOL Corp

Derek Chauvin Could Face Longer Sentence

"270 months: 2-7-0" The former Minneapolis police officer was given a 22 and a half year sentence for the killing of Floyd. With good behavior, Chauvin could be out on parole after about 15 years. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the sentence appropriate. "Look...
Public Safetytexassignal.com

A breakdown of the Derek Chauvin sentencing

On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in Oak Park Heights maximum security prison for the murder of Houston native George Floyd. During the sentencing on Friday, the prosecution and defense both provided testimony to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

'What took so long?': Anti-crime New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams slams Gov. Cuomo's gun violence emergency declaration and vows to 'turn this city around'

New York City's likely next mayor has criticized the state's governor for his gun violence 'disaster emergency', asking Andrew Cuomo: 'What took so long?'. Eric Adams, a 60-year-old former NYPD police captain, on Tuesday was confirmed as the winner of the Democratic primary, putting him on track to secure victory in the strongly-Democrat state at November's election.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Triple shooting on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. - Three people are in the hospital on Monday morning as they recover from gunshot wounds. Rochester Police say their investigation is underway, but that all three people were shot on Dewey Avenue. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Rochester Police responded to the 700 block of Dewey Avenue...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

3-year-old boy shot on Donovan Drive Monday has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have confirmed that 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., died on Thursday after he was shot Monday night. "He was a good kid, he was a good kid. I send my prayers out to the family," said Londra Bell, who described himself as a close friend of the family. Bell said his grandson would play with Shaquelle who was nicknamed "Quelle".
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Idaho8.com

London police officer pleads guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose “primary role was uniformed patrol duties...

Comments / 0

Community Policy