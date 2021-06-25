Backstory to Polish nationalism

Is there a fundamental difference between Jewish literature and other literary traditions? Is it religion? A national quest? Antisemitism? A shared sense of history? What brings together books as disparate as Luis de Carvajal’s Autobiography, Sholem Aleichem’s Tevye’s Daughters, Isaac Babel’s Odessa Tales, Arthur’s Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Hannah Arendt’s Eichmann in Jerusalem, Clarice Lispector’s Hour of the Star, Art Spiegelman’s Maus, and David Grossman’s To the End of the Land? One explanation is that they come to us in translation. Another one is that what unites the authors is a shares sense of being outsiders—even when they are on the inside. The following excerpt, which comes from Jewish Literature: A Very Short Introduction, published this week by Oxford University Press, offers some context.