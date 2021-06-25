Cancel
Backstory to Polish nationalism

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI cannot speak for Hungary, but the very nuanced account of Polish and Hungarian illiberalism (. , 24 June) omits some crucial dimensions – notably the influence on the Polish psyche of national messianism, a reaction to the partitions of Poland at the end of the 18th century, which led to the disappearance of Poland from the map. These events traumatised intellectuals and turned Polish poets and artists into guardians of the national soul through prophetic writings in which Poland appears as the Christ of Europe whose sufferings will lead to a wholesale resurrection of European culture.

