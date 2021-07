BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Sensing that people are in the mood to get out these days following more than a year of pandemic-induced isolation, The Mandel Jewish Community Center has planned for July 14 its first-ever “Downward Dog Days of Summer” event, that will include a dog walk and yoga-in-the-park session. The action will take place at the Cleveland Metroparks’ Acacia Reservation, on the northeast corner of Richmond and Cedar roads in Lyndhurst.