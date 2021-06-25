Cancel
China

The students calling out China on Australia's campuses

BBC
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese student Horror Zoo has been speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from Australia but, like many activists there, she has discovered that criticising the state can lead to intimidation and threats. "People say they want to kill me. I can't tell what is true and what is...

Xi Jinping
#Visas#Chinese#Horror Zoo#Ccp#Uyghurs#Twitter#Wechat#Charles Sturt University#Muslims#Islamist#Uyghur Australian
Melbourne
Beijing, CN
BBC
China
Australia
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know

China's ruling Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary Thursday, is characterised by secrecy in leading the world's second-biggest economic power from the shadows. The party does boast genuine support -- including from those who have benefited from the country's recent economic boom and groups of young nationalists -- but tight control over media also whittles out reports that hint at criticism and controls online discussions.
Public HealthSeattle Times

China won’t bury us, either

Garry Kasparov has a pithy way of summing up the past 18 months of tribulation. “China gave us the virus,” the chess and human-rights champion told me over a recent breakfast. “And the free world gave us the vaccines.”. You don’t have to subscribe to the lab-leak theory of the...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

1 year firmly under China's thumb, Hong Kong has become "more dangerous than Beijing"

Hong Kong — Wednesday marked the first anniversary of China's central government imposing a controversial new National Security Law on the once-semiautonomous region of Hong Kong. Human rights group Amnesty International took the opportunity to warn that the once free-wheeling, international city was on the fast-track to devolving into a "police state" and "a human rights wasteland increasingly resembling mainland China."
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

China Surprise: A Communist Party account in China reposts a video threatening to nuke Japan.

China Surprise: A Communist Party account in China reposts a video threatening to nuke Japan. China’s hostile posture toward its neighbors over disputed territory reached a new low earlier this week, when a video apparently posted on a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-approved channel threatened Japan with “continuous nuclear bombs” if it participated in the Taiwan issue.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Xi Jinping's Himalayan misadventure

The world has paid little attention to the military confrontation between nuclear-armed titans China and India along their long and disputed Himalayan frontier. But their intensifying military standoffs at multiple sites – now in the 15th month, with both sides deploying tens of thousands of additional troops – carry the seeds of the world’s next big conflict.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

China slams Yellen’s call for US-European ‘unified front’

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European “unified front” against Chinese “unfair economic practices” and human rights abuses. “China strongly deplores and rejects Treasury Secretary Yellen’s remarks,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. Yellen issued the appeal Tuesday during...
IndiaInternational Business Times

China's Xi Makes Rare Trip To Tibet: State Media

President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades. Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated"...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Sasse calls China's Xi a 'coward' after Apple Daily arrest

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “coward” after the former senior editor of the Apple Daily in Hong Kong was arrested. “Chairman Xi is a coward — too afraid of what might happen if a pro-democracy newspaper tells the truth about his Communist Party,” Sasse said in a press release on Wednesday.
POTUSThe Guardian

US vows to work with Australia to oppose China’s ‘unfair’ trade practices

The Biden administration has vowed to work with Australia to push back against China’s “unfair” trade practices, as the Morrison government seeks international support to fight Beijing’s tariffs on Australian wine. With the US declaring it has “Australia’s back”, Guardian Australia has learned the European Union is also set to...
ChinaPosted by
Forbes

Target: Taichung. This Port In Taiwan Could Be China’s Main Target.

If the Chinese Communist Party ever makes good on its longstanding threat to “reunify” Taiwan by force, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army would need to move potentially millions of troops across the Taiwan Strait in order to have any chance of actually conquering the island democracy. Rugged, mountainous Taiwan has...

