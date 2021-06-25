Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; White FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Cass IN, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, and White. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Cass MI, and St. Joseph MI. * Through Sunday morning * Heavy rain in excess of 2 inches has already fallen over portions of the watch area. Another round of heavy rain is expected tonight with an additional 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * Areal flooding is also possible. People living in flood prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas may be impacted.