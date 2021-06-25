Cancel
Smiling horse hilariously photobombs couple’s maternity photoshoot

By Jt Springer
A couple went viral recently after their maternity photos spread on the internet. In the photos, a smiling horse photobombs the couple’s photoshoot. The photos were shared by the photographer who was stunned by the moment.

