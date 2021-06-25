Meeting the Surging Demand for Supply Chain Sustainability Data

The latest published document on Global Plastic Recycling market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Plastic Recycling investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Plastic Recycling M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Greentech, PLASgran, Evergreen Plastics, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Centriforce, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Verdeco Recycling, Phoenix Technologies, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, PolyQuest, Custom Polymers, CarbonLite Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, KW plastics, Extrupet, Kyoei Industry, Clear Path Recycling, Envision Plastics Industries & Clean Tech Incorporated etc.