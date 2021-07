Leather wallets are a classic for a reason. Built to last, elegant and always in style, they match any look — from business to casual to everything in between. Sure, you can grab a synthetic wallet that will work just fine, but there’s something about the look and feel of genuine leather that simply exudes a style. Another reason why fashion-conscious men tend to pick leather wallets instead of plastic or acrylic is that, when well taken care of, leather tends to age gracefully, meaning these wallets can last for years (if not decades).