Rubama: Former Lake Taylor player hopes his documentary helps people remember these Titans

Lake Taylor High has had some memorable football seasons recently.

The Titans won state titles in 2012, 2014 and 2019 and were runners-up in 2015, 2018 and this past season.

But there is one season that many have forgotten about.

In 1982, the Titans overcame hardship and heartache to play for the Group AAA state championship.

The Titans began that season 0-1-1.

Then on Sept. 14, 1982, star lineman Al Hatchett — the heart and soul of the team — was killed in a traffic accident.

The Titans, playing with heavy hearts, lost their next game.

But they wouldn’t lose another game until reaching the state championship.

Steven McArthur was on that team and in memory of that season, he has produced a documentary: “Titans 82 Miracle Season.”

“I got the vision to do a documentary,” said McArthur, the film’s writer and executive producer. “I wanted people to know that Lake Taylor football didn’t just start now, but began nearly 40 years ago.”

A red-carpet premiere will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Wiggins Banquet Hall in Portsmouth.

“I’m just so excited about it. I was determined to get it done,” McArthur said. “When people see it, they’re going to think it’s 1982 all over again.”

Fonzo Wiggins was one of the stars on that team and was thrilled to hear about McArthur’s documentary.

“I was happy because I didn’t think it would be talked about anymore,” said Wiggins, a first-team All-Tidewater selection that season. “I thought people were just going to forget about us.”

Following Hatchett’s death, the team pulled together and dedicated the rest of the season in his memory.

The Titans, coached by Billy Morrow, won their next six games, outscoring their opponents 168-17, to win the Eastern District title. They tied First Colonial in their final regular-season game.

The Titans upset two-time defending state champion and nationally ranked Hampton. They followed that with victories over First Colonial and Dinwiddie before losing to George Washington of Danville 53-15 in the championship game.

“We had the whole city following us. There was so much love for us,” remembered McArthur. “That season brought everyone together.”

Added Wiggins: “It was a fun season, but it also was sad, too. But we just came together.”

The Pilot’s Harry Minium covered the Titans’ amazing season . He said it’s a story that won’t just touch Lake Taylor fans, but all fans because of what that team had to overcome.

“It was just amazing to see them play as well as they did, especially with all the heart they played with,” Minium, now a senior writer at Old Dominion University, said in the documentary. “I can’t imagine being 17 or 18 years old and losing a teammate and playing as hard and as well as they did. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve seen in my 40-something years as a journalist.

“I’ve never had a more favorite team than that one. I just loved those guys,” Minium added. “How could you not love them? I wish I could go back and relive it.”

McArthur plans to make the documentary available to those who can’t attend Saturday’s premiere, including through Facebook on the Lake Taylor Mighty Titans Athletics page.

He hopes the documentary will bring healing, comfort and closure.

“Even though it was nearly 40 years ago, many of us still haven’t healed yet. We were just teens,” McArthur said. “It’s just a very important story.”

Wiggins said he hopes the documentary will give people an appreciation for what that team accomplished.

“I just want some of the younger people to know about our successful season,” he said. “I don’t think they really know about it and what we had to go through, and what we did. They’ve had some successful seasons, but ours was successful, too.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com