Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

BASEBALL: Chickasha takes down Cache at home

By Austin Litterell
Posted by 
Express-Star
Express-Star
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x64ST_0afCzfsg00
Chickasha's Carson Robnett steps on second base during Thursday's game in Chickasha. Austin Litterell

Competing in their summer season, the Fightin' Chicks put together a rally.

The Chickasha baseball team took on the Cache Bulldogs in Chickasha on Thursday and had to rally from a 4-0 deficit. Chickasha tied the game with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and ended up with a 5-4 victory over Cache. The game ended in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Cache scored two runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to grab its 4-0 lead over the Fightin' Chicks. But Chickasha scored one run in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning to complete the comeback.

With two outs and nobody on base in the fourth inning, Carson Robnett drew a walk. Nic Cusato and Cooper McKinney also drew walks in the inning, and Chickasha picked up its first run of the game on a wild pitch.

The Fightin' Chicks did not have a hit in the game until the fifth inning. Layton Bryan led off the bottom half of the fifth inning with a double and started another Chickasha rally.

After Joseph Victery got on base, Logan Palesano recorded an RBI single to bring the Fightin' Chicks closer to the Bulldogs. Palesano's hit made the score 4-2, and Chickasha's offense was not done scoring runs.

Bailey Silvus and Jarrod Whitmore each drove in one run in the inning to tie the game at four runs apiece, and Chickasha's offense continued to step up in the sixth inning.

With one out and nobody on base in the sixth inning, McKinney earned his third walk of the game to get on base. Braxton Givens hit a double in the inning to put players at second base and third base with one out.

Not long after that hit, Chickasha scored the game-winning run.

Bryan earned the win on the mound after coming on in relief in the fifth inning. He managed to work around a double with one out in the sixth inning. Cache had two runners on base with two outs in the sixth inning but could not score a run.

Givens got the start for Chickasha and went four innings, striking out seven Cache batters.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
347
Followers
25
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Express-Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cache, OK
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#The Fightin Chicks#The Cache Bulldogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
UFCFox News

Conor McGregor undergoes 3 hours of surgery, shares update on status

Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery on his leg on Sunday and shared an update on his status a day after suffering the gruesome injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and his agent Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports, released statements on Twitter. "Just out of the surgery room...

Comments / 0

Community Policy