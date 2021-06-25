BASEBALL: Chickasha takes down Cache at home

Chickasha's Carson Robnett steps on second base during Thursday's game in Chickasha. Austin Litterell

Competing in their summer season, the Fightin' Chicks put together a rally.

The Chickasha baseball team took on the Cache Bulldogs in Chickasha on Thursday and had to rally from a 4-0 deficit. Chickasha tied the game with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and ended up with a 5-4 victory over Cache. The game ended in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Cache scored two runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to grab its 4-0 lead over the Fightin' Chicks. But Chickasha scored one run in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning to complete the comeback.

With two outs and nobody on base in the fourth inning, Carson Robnett drew a walk. Nic Cusato and Cooper McKinney also drew walks in the inning, and Chickasha picked up its first run of the game on a wild pitch.

The Fightin' Chicks did not have a hit in the game until the fifth inning. Layton Bryan led off the bottom half of the fifth inning with a double and started another Chickasha rally.

After Joseph Victery got on base, Logan Palesano recorded an RBI single to bring the Fightin' Chicks closer to the Bulldogs. Palesano's hit made the score 4-2, and Chickasha's offense was not done scoring runs.

Bailey Silvus and Jarrod Whitmore each drove in one run in the inning to tie the game at four runs apiece, and Chickasha's offense continued to step up in the sixth inning.

With one out and nobody on base in the sixth inning, McKinney earned his third walk of the game to get on base. Braxton Givens hit a double in the inning to put players at second base and third base with one out.

Not long after that hit, Chickasha scored the game-winning run.

Bryan earned the win on the mound after coming on in relief in the fifth inning. He managed to work around a double with one out in the sixth inning. Cache had two runners on base with two outs in the sixth inning but could not score a run.

Givens got the start for Chickasha and went four innings, striking out seven Cache batters.