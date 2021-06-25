Cancel
Jonny Lee Miller joins ‘The Crown’

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Trainspotting” actor Jonny Lee Miller has signed on to “The Crown.”. Miller will play former UK Prime Minister John Major in Season 5 of the show, Netflix revealed on Friday. Major served as Prime Minister of the UK and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997, the year...

kesq.com
Related
TV Showswfav951.com

Industry News: Chris Rock, Danny Glover, Jonny Lee Miller and More!

HBO MAX TO ADD FIRST TWO SEASONS OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW: HBO Max is making the first two season of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers starting now. The original show aired on HBO from 1997-2000, and feature sketches, social commentary and celebrity guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa plus many others.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Crown': 'Elementary' Star Johnny Lee Miller Lands Major Role

Netflix's The Crown is a major cultural and awards juggernaut, giving the British monarchy the big-budget soap opera treatment. Season five will feature a largely new cast to cover a different phase of history, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. Additionally, Jonathan Pryce is stepping in as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Additionally, on Friday, Netflix announced that Johnny Lee Miller was joining the cast in season five as Prime Minister John Major.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Why Did Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller End Their Relationship?

Why Did Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller End Their Relationship?. Another former famous couple has recently reconnected, indicating that 2021 is the year of reunions. It was Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller this time. The two made headlines over the weekend of June 11 when the Maleficent actress was seen exiting Miller’s Manhattan residence. With this spotting causing a stir on the internet, we can’t help but reflect on the former couple’s romance, which flourished and faded in the period of two years.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Crown Season 5: New Character Joins Cast

Netflix The Crown spoilers reveal some new faces will be debuting in new episodes. The popular series will have a star-studded slate of actors joining its royal line-up in season five. Adding to the already announced line-up of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce...
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Reveals Major Life Change on Instagram

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown Season 4, shared a photo of themselves on Instagram earlier this week wearing a chest binder across their chest. The 25-year-old star also changed their preferred pronouns to she/they on Instagram. In the past, Corrin has referred to themselves as queer on social media.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
WorldHello Magazine

Did you spot this royal family member in Endeavour?

Endeavour is loved by fans for its gripping plot and beloved cast including Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. But the ITV drama, which first aired on screens in 2012, also had a member of the royal family join its cast!. Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, appeared in...
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

How much did the stars of Downton Abbey make during the show?

Downton Abbey fans have been loving watching reruns of the period drama on ITV ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated second movie, which is due out in early 2022. Originally airing from 2010 to 2015, the show made household names - and now movie stars - out of its cast. But have you ever wondered how much money they've made since the show began? Keep reading for all you need to know about the cast of Downton Abbey's incredible wealth ...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.

