Thailand isolates construction workers to curb virus spread

By CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — As Thailand struggles to slow its worst wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced Friday a one-month lockdown of camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and nine other areas. The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for seriously...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
