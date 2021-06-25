HCTC English Professor Ron Reed plays Farewell Tour for June 30 retirement
“Follow the music.” That has been the best direction given to students for the last three decades at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) to find the office of English professor Ron Reed, a man whose personality and intellect are only out sized by his presence. By the end of June 2021, Reed will be playing himself out as he retires from his teaching position — something he admits is both terrifying and thrilling.www.hazard-herald.com