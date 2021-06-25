Cancel
Hazard, KY

HCTC English Professor Ron Reed plays Farewell Tour for June 30 retirement

By A Special to the Hazard Herald
Posted by 
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Follow the music.” That has been the best direction given to students for the last three decades at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) to find the office of English professor Ron Reed, a man whose personality and intellect are only out sized by his presence. By the end of June 2021, Reed will be playing himself out as he retires from his teaching position — something he admits is both terrifying and thrilling.

The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

