Man Charged With BWI After Vessel Hits Rocks In Mamaroneck, Injuring One
A Westchester man was arrested for operating a vessel while intoxicated after the boat he was operating ran aground on rocks, injuring one person. Kurt Getz, age 33, of Rye, was arrested on Wednesday, June 16, by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department after they responded to a vessel in distress after receiving a report from the Larchmont Police of receiving multiple reports, said Mamaroneck PD Lt. Mark Gatta.dailyvoice.com