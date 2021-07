This British and Irish Lions tour has seldom appeared to be on totally stable footing but as Warren Gatland and his squad land in South Africa they could scarcely have endured a more disruptive weekend. It began with dreams fulfilled as the Lions played on Scottish soil for a first time but quickly became a nightmare, a leader lost, cases in the opposition camp and a surging coronavirus third wave in the province for which the Lions’ flight on Sunday evening departed.Gauteng, the densely-populated province of Johannesburg and Pretoria in which five Lions tour games are scheduled, has been described...