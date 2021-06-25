Cancel
FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Safari Rally, Round 6 of the FIA World Rally Championship, a special event took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi. This event was held in the presence of His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, Jean Todt, FIA President and the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Dr Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya and László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Amina Mohamed
Person
Jean Todt
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#United Nations#Cabinet#Sports#The Fia Safety Department#The Fia Foundation#Ministry Of Health#Traffic Police#The Kenyan Red Cross#The World Bank#Kenyan#This Fia Programme#Federation
