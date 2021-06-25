FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa

Kenya among countries included in ambitious plans to help small, medium and large cities become greener, cleaner and integrated into sustainable agri-food systems. Nairobi and Kisumu Counties are part of the pilot phase of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)’s newly launched Green Cities Regional Action Programme for Africa. The Programme aims to apply innovative solutions and turn urbanization into an opportunity for cities to become more sustainable, more resilient, provide access to healthy foods and ensure a better life for everyone.