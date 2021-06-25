FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa
During the Safari Rally, Round 6 of the FIA World Rally Championship, a special event took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi. This event was held in the presence of His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, Jean Todt, FIA President and the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Dr Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya and László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.www.motorsport.com