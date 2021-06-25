Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Hiru Corp. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor

ACCESSWIRE
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the 'Company' or 'HIRU')(OTC PINK:HIRU) - HIRU is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ('OTC Markets') has removed the Caveat Emptor warning from the OTC Markets website that had been previously associated with the company's ticker symbol. This Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of a concerted effort to update the company's financial records.

www.accesswire.com
Raleigh, NC
ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
