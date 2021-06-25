Turn2 Equity Expands Into Basketball and E-commerce

Cesar Hernandez #7 and Oscar Mercado #35 of the Cleveland Indians (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images) Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft Hub: Who, What, When, Where. The 2021 MLB Draft is upon us and with games around the league being postponed for weather, more attention can be shifted to the next wave of MLB talent entering the league. For fans of the Cleveland Indians, the team has been able to see success in the draft recently, logging some of the club’s best classes of the last 25 years, including building majority of the team’s current starting rotation when healthy during the 2016 MLB Draft.