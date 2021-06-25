Turn2 Equity Expands Into Basketball and E-commerce
Turn2 Equity Partners has invested in e-commerce platform Athletes Brand and apparel maker POINT3 as it grows its Playrs division. Co-founded by Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker last year, Turn2 launched with a focus on the pro and amateur baseball communities, investing across consumer, media, tech and event verticals with the goal of having athletes become stakeholders rather than just endorsers. Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was announced as the company’s first such athlete-investor in August.www.sportico.com