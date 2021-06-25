Conrad's Law gets renewed push in State House
State Senator Barry Finegold (a Democrat who represents Tewksbury in the Second Essex and Middlesex District), Representative Natalie Higgins (D-Leominster), and Conrad Roy’s mother submitted testimony last week to the Joint Committee on the Judiciary in support of Conrad’s Law (S.1032/H.1640). This legislation was filed in honor of Conrad Roy, a young man who died after his girlfriend Michelle Carter relentlessly bullied and pressured him into taking his own life.homenewshere.com