Conrad's Law gets renewed push in State House

By RYAN LAROCHE
homenewshere.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Barry Finegold (a Democrat who represents Tewksbury in the Second Essex and Middlesex District), Representative Natalie Higgins (D-Leominster), and Conrad Roy’s mother submitted testimony last week to the Joint Committee on the Judiciary in support of Conrad’s Law (S.1032/H.1640). This legislation was filed in honor of Conrad Roy, a young man who died after his girlfriend Michelle Carter relentlessly bullied and pressured him into taking his own life.

