Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

NBC Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.

www.nbcsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Sam Coonrod
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mets#American League#All Star#Triple A Lehigh Valley#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Google
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBYardbarker

Three trades that could make New York Mets a World Series contender

The MLB trade deadline is approaching and the New York Mets keep playing well despite myriad injuries. But for this team to take the next step, becoming a World Series contender, moves need to be made in July. New York’s rotation was expected to be its greatest strength this season,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLB975thefanatic.com

5 Phillies That Could Be On The Move At The Trade Deadline

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBaudacy.com

David Ross believed Bryce Harper influenced umpire's key — and correct — call, got ejected, later admitted he was wrong

(670 The Score) With his team mired in a long losing streak, Cubs manager David Ross’ frustration boiled over Monday evening. Ross was ejected in the top of the sixth inning of the Cubs’ eventual 13-3 loss to the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes. While the game got out of hand later, Ross expressed his anger at a pivotal moment in the game. With the score tied 2-2, Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with a walk when he took a close 3-2 pitch from Cubs lefty reliever Rex Brothers that was indeed just a bit low, according to replays.
MLBNY Daily News

Francisco Lindor giving the middle finger is the baseball photo of the year

It was the type of question that is too good for Zoom. Francisco, to whom were you giving the middle finger and why?. Fortunately, on-field access was restored for MLB beat reporters recently. So when we saw a delightful photo of Francisco Lindor flashing a megawatt smile while giving the middle finger to someone — presumably a teammate — in the first inning of a Mets-Diamondbacks game earlier this month, the Daily News’ Deesha Thosar was able to ask him about it privately.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 players to trade before the deadline

The 2021 season has been the same as each of the previous four years for the Philadelphia Phillies. They entered the season with high expectations, aiming for a playoff berth once again. But once again, they have failed to live up to those lofty goals. Even though they have yet...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Bryce Harper’s Net Worth is Huge, And He’s Just Getting Started

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the faces of modern-day baseball. The former Washington Nationals star has enjoyed a stellar 10-year MLB career thus far. Now in his third year in Philadelphia, he’s looking to make his first All-Star team since joining the franchise. 10 years as an...
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann moving to Mets' sidelines Tuesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Brett Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers. McCann is moving to the bench following consecutive starts. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Nido for 6.9 FanDuel points and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: MLB Hasn’t Seen This Since 1898

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing ball since 1883. Being one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball often means your players did something before everyone else. It also means that for the rarest of stats, it can be a while before it happens again. This was the case...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies Ace Cole Hamels Set for Mid-July Showcase

Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels will hold a free-agent showcase next week. The Philadelphia Phillies have won five of their last seven games entering their interleague road series opposite the Boston Red Sox. Their 8-0 shutout win against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday was highlighted with a three-home run performance from Brad Miller.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies rumors: Craig Kimbrel trade more complicated than it seems

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Chicago Cubs are planning to be “sellers” at this year’s trade deadline. One of the more intriguing teams in Major League Baseball heading into the July deadline due to the vast amount of talent that they possess on expiring deals, the Cubs project to be one of the more active teams here in a few weeks’ time. For the sake of the Philadelphia Phillies and what their goals are moving forward, that’s pretty good news.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Pineda an intriguing option for Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies enter a crucial stretch that will determine whether they will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline, their focus must be on potential players to target should they shift into “buy” mode. The Phillies could use help just about anywhere, but shoring up the rotation should be front and center. And one name who could fill in nicely for the club is current Minnesota Twins starter Michael Pineda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy