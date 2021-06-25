Cancel
Georgia State

Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

By The Associated Press
dailycitizen.news
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The announcement will be made later Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. It comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

www.dailycitizen.news
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Ohio StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio GOP attorney general prevails in lawsuit alleging Biden relief bill unconstitutionally bars tax cuts

A federal judge has ruled that a provision in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill limiting state tax cuts is unconstitutional, handing a victory to Republicans. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had filed a federal lawsuit against the Treasury Department and its secretary, Janet Yellen, alleging that a provision in the $1.9 trillion Democratic spending package that prohibits states from using relief funds to offset tax cuts or credits “directly or indirectly” is unconstitutional.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Justice Dept presses Congress to pass new voting rights laws

In the not-too-distant past, champions of voting rights would look to the courts as a refuge when policymakers failed them. As Republican-appointed jurists close that door -- the Supreme Court's far-right majority further gutted the Voting Rights Act yesterday -- guardians of the franchise are noticeably short on options. As...
Arizona StateNBC News

Scott LemieuxHow the Supreme Court's Arizona voting rights decision will impact challenges to Georgia's law

On the last day of its current term, the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice John Roberts continued its war on voting rights with its decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. And though Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion attempted to strike a modest tone while giving states more leeway to make it harder for people of color to vote, it is clear that this court will smile upon even the worst vote suppression efforts being undertaken by Republican legislatures in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Requirements of Georgia voting law begin Thursday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new voting law goes into effect Thursday, requiring new forms of ID for absentee voting, tighter ballot request deadlines and changes to early voting. Parts of the law will have an immediate impact on two state House runoffs after early voting already began this week. But requirements for absentee voters to submit a driver’s license number or ID documents won’t be used in the runoffs because those races began under previous election rules.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Brad Raffensperger: We Will Meet & Beat The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Voting Law

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Brian Kilmeade that Georgia will meet and beat the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against their new voting law. Raffensperger says the number one issue that has caused so much controversy is over the signature match because it is very subjective. Raffensperger explains that changing the requirement to a driver’s license with photo ID is a more objective measure of voter identification and points out that this is what they are doing in Minnesota, which is run by democrats. Raffensperger also explained how Georgia’s voting law addresses drop boxes, expanding early voting, cleaning up the voter rolls and ability for people to bring water to voters.
Georgia Statewtvy.com

What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is facing a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law that was passed earlier this year. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Friday. They allege that the voting law is discriminatory to minority voters. “Where we believe...

