Invidi, Irdeto Intro 'Instant' Addressable Tech For Cable Set-Top Boxes
Global addressable solutions company Invidi Technologies and digital platform security firm Irdeto are introducing deployment-ready integrated technology for pay-TV operators. The new solution all television set-top boxes that have Irdeto’s broadcast middleware technology immediately addressable, letting marketers insert targeted ads through Invidi’s cloud-based Edge platform and providing end-to-end measurement, according to the companies.www.mediapost.com