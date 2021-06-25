Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Invidi, Irdeto Intro 'Instant' Addressable Tech For Cable Set-Top Boxes

By Karlene Lukovitz
mediapost.com
 16 days ago

Global addressable solutions company Invidi Technologies and digital platform security firm Irdeto are introducing deployment-ready integrated technology for pay-TV operators. The new solution all television set-top boxes that have Irdeto’s broadcast middleware technology immediately addressable, letting marketers insert targeted ads through Invidi’s cloud-based Edge platform and providing end-to-end measurement, according to the companies.

www.mediapost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Intro#Invidi Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

What’s the Difference Between Fire Stick and Roku? We’ve Got the Scoop

You’ve cut the cable cord but you still want to stream the hottest shows on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and more. But how will you access those streaming services now that you’ve smartly ditched the cable box and the bill that comes with it? Most people find themselves narrowing it down to Fire Stick or Roku. This guide gives you the scoop on Fire Stick vs. Roku. You will find:
ElectronicsVulture

10 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Roku

The Roku platform — whether accessed through one of the company’s smart TVs, streaming boxes, or sticks — serves as the hub for countless different entertainment properties. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching H3H3 videos on YouTube, random baseball games on ESPN+, or just looking for a free movie — the venerable curatorial hardware has your back.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Samsung quietly launched its TV Plus streaming service on the web

Samsung recently launched a web version of its free and ad-supported Smart TV Plus streaming service for live and linear programming as well as added casting support for Chromecast devices. The streaming product, which was previously limited to Samsung TV and mobile devices, launched as a web service in the...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon Fire TV Stick price drops to its cheapest since last Prime Day

Leading up to Prime Day, which will take place on June 21 and 22, Amazon is hosting a ton of deals on consumer electronics and entertainment products. Now’s your chance to get a great price on a new TV thanks to the best 4K TV deals. If you want a higher-resolution TV, there are also a bunch of 8K TV deals available. You can go with a smart TV, but you may find the built-in experience lacking.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Top 5 tech buzzwords to know

There are a lot of tech terms to keep straight these days. Tom Merritt lists the top five tech buzzwords you need to know. Buzzwords: those jargon turns of phrase that fall from everyone's lips. Their frequency of use can make them annoying, but it's the frequency that makes them buzzy. It's good to know what they are and what they really mean. Here are five tech buzzwords you should know.
Technologymartechseries.com

VIZIO Announces Certifications For Open Addressable Ready Tech Ecosystem

VIZIO today announced that LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach have met the technology specifications of the Open Addressable Ready (OAR) specifications and are certified by VIZIO for successfully enabling addressable campaigns. This announcement comes on the heels of VIZIO surpassing 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S. and successfully launching live addressable TV ad campaigns with top TV networks.
Cell Phonesshorelinemedia.net

Top smartphones for tech-shy seniors

Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that’s easy for her to see and use. Shopping Around. Dear Shopping,. There are actually several smartphones I can recommend that will provide your mother...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nielsen Acquires Ad Attribution Company TVTY

NEW YORK—Nielsen has acquired TVTY, a leading TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company, in a move that will strengthen Nielsen’s position in TV attribution and ad intel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. TVTY, which is based in Paris, France, offers a wide range of capabilities that...
Cell Phonesvillagerpublishing.com

SAVVY SENIOR – Top smartphones for tech-shy seniors

Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that’s easy for her to see and use. Shopping Around. Dear Shopping,. There are actually several smartphones I can recommend that will provide your mother...
Tennisaithority.com

SportsGrid Taps Wildmoka To Optimize STS Video Content Production And Distribution

SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour streaming video network, has selected Wildmoka’s Digital Media Factory to optimize SportsGrid’s STS video content production and distribution network. Wildmoka’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform streamlines the ingestion, creation, and editing workflow to distribute the content rapidly and efficiently across the STS digital publisher network. STS provides digital publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates sports betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS syndicates to publishers a minimum of 300 video assets per week and delivers over 600 written articles every month across its publisher network.
Softwareaithority.com

SeaChange International Introduces StreamVid Cloud-Based OTT Platform to Help Operators and Content Owners Manage and Optimize their Streaming Businesses

SeaChange International, Inc., introduces StreamVid, an over-the-top (OTT) turnkey platform that enhances every aspect of an organization’s streaming business and allows operators and content owners to connect directly with their subscribers. StreamVid is an end-to-end, fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It supports the full range of business and technical functions...
Businessmartechseries.com

Frankly Media, a Subsidiary of Engine Media, Announces Esports Media Partnership to Monetize Digital Properties

Inc. , a company focused on developing premium consumer experiences, as well as technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming sectors, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frankly Media has announced a partnership with Esports Media Inc. , a multimedia company that powers the news outlet Esports.gg. The partnership with Esports Media is an important addition to Engine’s existing esports and sporting publishing partnerships, which also includes the Vegas Sports & Information Network.
Businessaithority.com

TiVo Renews And Expands IP License With Google

Agreement highlights continued progress in OTT growth area for the Xperi IP Licensing Business. TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation announced a long-term renewal of its patent license with Google. The renewal provides Google, who has been a licensee since 2012, with continued broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.
cascadebusnews.com

A Guide to Content Syndication intro

Content syndication refers to the process of republishing your content on other websites and social media platforms. The ultimate aim of content syndication is to help you grow a wider audience by reaching people who may not have been exposed to your work otherwise. Apart from reading your content, new readers can become aware of your brand and social media presence.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While populating its TV+ streaming service with movies and hit TV series like the upcoming Foundation, Apple has apparently started to consider it a viable contender to the Netflix, Disney+, or Hulus of this world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy