Recruits are back on campus, coaches are on the road looking for future Bearcats, Camp Higher Ground is only a mmonth away and Bearcat Journal has you covered every step of the way. Take advantage of this offer and you get wall to wall recruiting coverage, not to mention in depth looks at the most talented squad in UC football history under Luke Fickell and the start of the Wes Miller era. There’s no better time to join than now.