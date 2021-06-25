Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Robber rear-ends driver and then forces him to withdraw money from ATMs at gunpoint, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a robber who kidnapped a man at gunpoint and made him withdraw money at several ATMs.

Investigators said the man called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, saying his vehicle was hit by a car along Spring Street NW.

When the victim got out of his car, he said a man wearing black clothes and a hoodie came up to him and pulled out a gun.

Police said the robber told the man to get into the robber’s car and then made him drive to several ATMs across the city, forcing him to withdraw about $2,700 in cash.

Investigators said that after the victim withdrew the money, the robber made him drive to Arlington Circle NW where the robber then ran.

