It's the last episode of UFC Unfiltered before UFC 264, which is headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor!. First, Jim and Matt are joined by Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 264 this Saturday. He discusses how he's managed to never go the distance in any of his 17 pro fights, reveals why his visa issues turned out to be a blessing in disguise, and talks about his goal of becoming a UFC champion.