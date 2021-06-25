Cancel
Computers

A Hacker Is Remotely Wiping People's Internet-Connected Hard Drives

Vice
Vice
 16 days ago

Users of WD My Book Live hard drives are reporting finding that their storage devices had been completely wiped by a remote factory reset. WD My Book Live products, which are manufactured by Western Digital and can have anywhere from 2TB to 24TB of storage, can be accessed remotely over the internet through their My Cloud function. On Thursday, owners of the devices began posting on Western Digital's forums that their data was being wiped.

www.vice.com
#Hacker#Internet#Storage Devices#Hard Drive#Wiping#Wd#Tb#Western Digital
