Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The ‘Supernatural’ Bros Are in a Fight Over the New Spinoff

By Mia Pollack
Observer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all things that keep a brotherly bond together, 15 seasons of chasing demons, ghosts and more is not guaranteed to be one of them. Although the finale to the beloved series Supernatural aired just last fall, The CW has already announced a spinoff series titled The Winchesters. Don’t be fooled by the name, though; only one of the original stars even received an invite to be a part of the spinoff. The new series will be told from the point of view of narrator, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). His brother Sam, played by Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, will seemingly not be included.

observer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Robbie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spinoff#Cw#Chaos Machine Productions#Supernatural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles have a run-in over the announcement of the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters

A few days ago we informed you that Supernatural will have a prequel. The project continues, however it seems that one of the Winchester brothers will not be involved. Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles announced that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, will co-executive produce a prequel series called “The Winchesters” starring Sam’s parents and Dean Winchester. While Ackles will reprise his role as Dean to narrate the series, his co-star Jared Padalecki apparently won’t be involvedPadelecki shared on social media that he found out about the series’ prequel on Twitter, at the same time as the public.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple. In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Did Robyn Brown Take Snarky Digs At Meri’s Eyebrows?!

Turns out, Robyn Brown has sassy Pinterest boards where she spends time taking digs at Kody’s wives. According to Screen Rant, fans of Sister Wives fans are a little bored these days with the show currently being between seasons. So, they’ve spent time sleuthing around the internet to dig up dirt on Kody Brown and his wives. Turns out, Robyn Brown has a pretty snarky Pinterest account where she enjoys taking sassy digs at Kody’s other wives. This is especially true for Meri Brown and her eyebrows.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Apryl Jones & Dr. Dre Rumors Flare Again After Night Swim Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones's new thirst trap on the Gram has people talking about those Dr. Dre rumors again. On July 8, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star posted a couple pictures of herself poolside, late at night. Jones captioned her post, "Night swim on dat ass oh and cause he told me to post it."
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

Gwen Stefani Flashes Her New Wedding Ring As She & Blake Shelton Return To LA: Photo

Following their July 3 wedding in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton returned home to L.A.! Gwen was also rocking her sparkly new wedding ring. Gwen Stefani, 51, has debuted her wedding ring! The “Just A Girl” singer was rocking a sparkly diamond band alongside her engagement ring from husband Blake Shelton, 45, as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their July 3 nuptials. The couple could be seen through the front window as Blake drove his Chevy pick-up truck with her 12-year-old son Zuma in tow. Gwen was smiling as she sported sunglasses and a silk headscarf, with her new wedding band clearly on her finger.

Comments / 2

Community Policy