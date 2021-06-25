The ‘Supernatural’ Bros Are in a Fight Over the New Spinoff

Of all things that keep a brotherly bond together, 15 seasons of chasing demons, ghosts and more is not guaranteed to be one of them. Although the finale to the beloved series Supernatural aired just last fall, The CW has already announced a spinoff series titled The Winchesters. Don’t be fooled by the name, though; only one of the original stars even received an invite to be a part of the spinoff. The new series will be told from the point of view of narrator, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). His brother Sam, played by Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, will seemingly not be included.