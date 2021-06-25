Contemporary Balinese Dinner at HOSHINOYA Bali

Tuna Daniel Haddad

HOSHINOYA Bali is a unique and tranquil luxury resort featuring a fusion of both Balinese and Japanese cultures. The executive chef at HOSHINOYA Bali has succeeded in creating a truly unique dining experience in the beautiful area of Ubud. The serene and peaceful dining room looks out onto lush greenery and nature while the restaurant features traditional Japanese tatami seating and meticulously accommodating hospitality. The menu is comprised of local ingredients but utilizes Japanese cooking techniques to create delicate and flavourful dishes. Every bit was intricate and vibrant and showed us another side to Balinese specialities.

Highlights of the menu include the perfectly prepared "Soto Ayam" Indonesian Chicken Soup with Turmeric and Ginger, the spicy and flavourful "Tuna Sambal Matah" Seared Pieces of Tuna Fish topped with Balinese Chili, the fresh and beautifully displayed "Pepes Tenggiri" Fish Cooked in Banana Leaf with Balinese Spices, the Japanese influenced Steamed Egg Custard with Coconut, the tender, melt in your mouth Wagyu Beef Tenderloin Steak served with three kinds of Balinese Sauces, and the hearty "Beef Rendang Rice" Rich and Tender Coconut Beef Stew served on Rice. Finish with their sweet and flavourful "Bubur Sumsum" Indonesian Sweet Coconut Rice porridge for a delicious and satisfying end to your dining experience.

A definite must try for those who love innovative cuisine and bold Indonesian flavours served in an intricate and detailed manner. One of our favourite meals during our visit to Bali and a restaurant that we always look forward to returning to.

