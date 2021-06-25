Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hungry Hong Kong

Contemporary Balinese Dinner at HOSHINOYA Bali

Posted by 
Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387NlK_0afCxJaO00
TunaDaniel Haddad

HOSHINOYA Bali is a unique and tranquil luxury resort featuring a fusion of both Balinese and Japanese cultures. The executive chef at HOSHINOYA Bali has succeeded in creating a truly unique dining experience in the beautiful area of Ubud. The serene and peaceful dining room looks out onto lush greenery and nature while the restaurant features traditional Japanese tatami seating and meticulously accommodating hospitality. The menu is comprised of local ingredients but utilizes Japanese cooking techniques to create delicate and flavourful dishes. Every bit was intricate and vibrant and showed us another side to Balinese specialities.

Highlights of the menu include the perfectly prepared "Soto Ayam" Indonesian Chicken Soup with Turmeric and Ginger, the spicy and flavourful "Tuna Sambal Matah" Seared Pieces of Tuna Fish topped with Balinese Chili, the fresh and beautifully displayed "Pepes Tenggiri" Fish Cooked in Banana Leaf with Balinese Spices, the Japanese influenced Steamed Egg Custard with Coconut, the tender, melt in your mouth Wagyu Beef Tenderloin Steak served with three kinds of Balinese Sauces, and the hearty "Beef Rendang Rice" Rich and Tender Coconut Beef Stew served on Rice. Finish with their sweet and flavourful "Bubur Sumsum" Indonesian Sweet Coconut Rice porridge for a delicious and satisfying end to your dining experience.

A definite must try for those who love innovative cuisine and bold Indonesian flavours served in an intricate and detailed manner. One of our favourite meals during our visit to Bali and a restaurant that we always look forward to returning to.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hungry Hong Kong

Hungry Hong Kong

556
Followers
317
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Stew#Tuna Fish#Food Drink#Japanese#Indonesian#Balinese Spices#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescityline.tv

A BBQ scallops and veggies dinner

Monday Cityline. Matchy-matchy with mom! Janice Meredith shows you chic ways to coordinate with your mini-me. Then, Chef Dev is saving you from the hot stovetop this summer- he's got an entire meal you can cook on the BBQ. Love vintage cottage vibes? Jackie Glass shows you how to incorporate them into your home's decor. Plus, Tracy Peart has affordable, clean beauty buys to help you make thoughtful choices.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Boy'N'Cow Restaurant in Seminyak, Bali

If you're craving a juicy steak and expertly made cocktails, one of our top recommendations in Bali is always Boy'N'Cow. Part steakhouse, part cocktail lounge, part 'meat boutique' you'll find a meat lover's paradise as soon as you set foot through the stylish industrial doors.
Recipesparadisecoast.com

My Dinner Factory

Our specialty is cooking dishes when you don't want to. Stop by our location and pick up some of the best freshly cooked dinners. We prepare entrees such as lasagna, chili, meatloaf minis, pecan Parmesan pork chops and lots of other delicious meals. We are located at the Indoor Farmer's Market, and you can visit us Fridays from noon to 6pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Garden Cafe Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Bali

Set in the picturesque grounds of Grand Hyatt Bali, Garden Cafe is a perfect spot to sample Indonesian flavours in relaxing and tranquil surroundings. After swimming in the refreshing resort pools and taking a walk along Nusa Dua beach we decided to take our kids for a quiet lunch at Garden Cafe. We grabbed a corner table beside the window and were able to overlook the lush greenery and serene ponds that adorn the sprawling five star property. The mouthwatering menu was brimming with decadent flavours and local recipes allowing us to try a taste of true Indonesian fare. Every plate was beautifully presented and highlighted by fragrant spices and delicate textures.
Restaurantsmonrovianow.com

Dinner at Mimi’s

Dinner at Mimi’s at the corner of Huntington and Mayflower. Got the meatloaf for $15.49 and an iced tea for $3.29. Very nice service.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Karma Beach Bali

No visit to Bali is complete without a trip to Uluwatu and Karma Beach Bali boasts one of the most picture perfect beaches on the island. Located in five star resort Karma Kandara, you'll be spoilt with Uluwatu's iconic cliff views as well as the whtie sand beach set below the decadent property.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Di Mare Restaurant at Karma Kandara Bali

Di Mare Restaurant fuses fine dining with spectacular Uluwatu views for a one of a kind dining experience in Bali. The restaurant is set above Karma Kandara's iconic swimming pool and features a open dining area where you can enjoy views of the crashing waves below. We loved grabbing a front row table at breakfast each morning to enjoy the decadent spread and sipping strong coffee alongside the crystal blue scenery.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Roosterfish Beach Club Bali

Feast on fresh seafood, wood fired pizzas, juicy burgers and local fare as you spend the day at one of Bali’s coolest beach clubs. Roosterfish Beach Club, located on Uluwatu’s picturesque Pandawa Beach, features a refreshing pool overlooking the Indian Ocean and a large stylish dining space ideal for spending your day or indulging in a casual lunch or dinner. Reserve a sun lounger or cabana and bask under Bali's blue skies while you sip a cold coconut.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

The Village Cucina Italiana restaurant, Sanur, Bali

The Village Cucina Italiana, located on the main street of lively Sanur, is an ideal spot for dining with friends and family. We loved the welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and mouthwatering authentic Italian menu. They serve everything from tempting wood fired pizzas and classic pastas to juicy steaks and fresh seafood. As soon as we entered the ambient venue we felt transported to Italy. White table cloths and low candlelit tables alongside a glass wine room holding an impressive collection sure to please any expert. The friendly and encouraging wait staff are quick to suggest signature dishes and we found it hard not to order everything off the menu.
Recipescooksillustrated.com

Dinner This Week: Chicken Saltimbocca

This week’s menus include Chicken Saltimbocca, Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Pineapple-Red Onion Salsa, and Pasta with Pesto, Potatoes, and Green Beans for dinner in about an hour. Every week, Executive Food Editor Keith Dresser pairs each main dish with a side to give you a complete, satisfying dinner without...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Beach Club Restaurant at Puri Santrian Bali

Beach Club Restaurant at Puri Santrian is set right at the heart of Sanur Beach and is a lively and scenic spot to enjoy ocean views and delve into delicious fare. We loved the sprawling venue which incorporated both indoor and outdoor seating areas. As it was a sunny day when we visited we decided to choose a large outdoor table on the terrace where our children could play in the sand and enjoy their lunch.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Manarai Beach House Bali

Manarai Beach House combines vibrant Indonesian flavours with a stylish venue to create the perfect spot for a dinner date or night out with friends in Nusa Dua. As soon as we stepped into the venue we were drawn to the modern, Balinese inspired decor, chic ambiance, and welcoming service. The beach club offers two lively swimming pools, direct access to the idyllic beach, and has hosted some of the most memorable parties on the island.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Vertigo Rooftop Bar and Restaurant at Banyan Tree Bangkok

One of Bangkok's most iconic dining experiences, Vertigo is a must visit while visiting the vibrant city. Set at the top of luxurious, five star Banyan Tree, Vertigo offers 360° views of the city from an awe inspiring vantage point. Ascend the towering building and you'll find yourself far above the rest of the bustling, traffic laden streets. Enjoy panoramic views without any obstructions and feel as if you are dining in the sky. Delve into a fine dining meal or just take in a spectacular sunset at the world famous rooftop bar.
Goodlettsville, TNWTVF

Baby Back Ribs from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Baby Back Ribs. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

The Dining Room at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Delve into mouthwatering fare at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok’s The Dining Room. Located beside the hotel's stunning lobby, you'll find a beautiful open dining space where you can admire the old world architecture and indulge in a mouthwatering feast.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Homemade Caesar Dressing Recipe

It's hard to beat a great salad when it comes to delicious taste and lots of nutrition. But let's be honest, while the nutrition probably comes more from the veggies (and chicken, beans, and whatever other solid ingredients are added), the taste is all about the dressing. And it's hard...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

CRU Champagne Bar at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok

CRU Champagne Bar is undoubtedly one of the most impressive spots for a view of the city of Bangkok. Set on a former helipad, the glass elevator to the top is an experience in itself. As we ascended the glass steps we were in awe of the glittering lights below us. Being one of the highest champagne bars in the world we were blown away by the spectacular 360 degree panoramic views without any obstructions in sight.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Market Cafe by Khao at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit

Market Cafe by Khao, Hyatt Regency Bangkok's stylish eatery, is a spacious and welcoming dining spot featuring delicious and fresh seafood. We loved the airy and light space and inviting seating perfect for large groups or families. Grab a cozy table by the table for breakfast or return with friends for a memorable dinner feast.
RecipesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gretchen's table: Grilled shrimp with lemon-Dijon dressed greens

People can be funny about eating fish, but almost everyone, children included, loves shrimp. Not only is it easy to find and fairly inexpensive, but also it’s super simple to cook. This colorful summer salad features grilled shrimp that’s been marinated in a zesty orange-lime vinaigrette with hints of garlic....
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Thiptara Restaurant at The Peninsula Bangkok

Thiptara is a beautiful, traditional Thai restaurant located at The Peninsula Bangkok. As you enter the venue you are greeted with a whimsical garden theme right along the iconic Chao Phraya River. We loved the lush garden and riverfront views offering a serene and romantic setting for our city date night. Their menu is full of our favourite Thai classics served in an elegant and elevated manner and ideal for sharing. The quality was evident in every bite and we thoroughly enjoyed the use of Thai flavours and spices. Make sure to sample a few of their signature cocktails using local fruit or order a bottle of wine from the list to complete a nostalgic evening in Bangkok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy