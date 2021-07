NBA – Hawks +8 (-110) @ Bucks: 7:30 PM CT on TNT. I really don’t think the market has an appreciation yet for this Atlanta Hawks team and the run they’ve been on since Nate McMillan took over as head coach. They’ve had the best record in the Eastern Conference since McMillan took the reins in March, and we’ve all seen what Trae Young and the Hawks have done in these playoffs.