The MLB First-Year Player Draft is coming up in about a week and a half and so now is a great time to start breaking down some of the first and second-round names we’re likely to see be taken during the MLB All-Star break. Last year’s draft was a shorter affair, based on rounds, than it usually is due to the pandemic and lack of scouting that could be done but this year it’s back to its regular length of 40 rounds. This is considered one of the deepest drafts in a while and so there are quite a few ways the teams can parse the player pool and spend their draft picks as well as bonus money pool to get the players under contract.