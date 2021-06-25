Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/25/21)

Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Vincent Neil Emerson, Ray Fulcher, Parker McCollum, Charlie Worsham, Flatland Cavalry, Toby Keith, Kolby Cooper, Josh Turner, Gary Allan, Jason Eady, RaeLynn, Tenille Townes, The Wilder Blue, Meghan Patrick, Natalie Hemby and more.

