Music

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (6/25/21)

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago
Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Vincent Neil Emerson, Ray Fulcher, Parker McCollum, Charlie Worsham, Flatland Cavalry, Toby Keith, Kolby Cooper, Josh Turner, Gary Allan, Jason Eady, RaeLynn, Tenille Townes, The Wilder Blue, Meghan Patrick, Natalie Hemby and more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, complete with every single song from the series through Season 3.

Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

A RIFF on what country is really about.

Person
Meghan Patrick
Person
Tenille Townes
Person
Gary Allan
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Charlie Worsham
Person
Raelynn
#Flatland Cavalry#Whiskey Riff Channel
