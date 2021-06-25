Cancel
NBA

Scottie Pippen takes swipe at Kyrie Irving while praising LeBron James

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 16 days ago
Scottie Pippen made some harsh comments this week while comparing Kevin Durant to LeBron James, and the Hall of Famer is not backing down. In an interview with Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill to promote Digits Bourbon, Pippen said Durant falls short. Pippen complimented Durant on the former MVP’s game, but said he falls short of surpassing James. He said Durant would need “a little bit more than an individual effort” to reach LeBron’s level. Stephen A. Smith was among those who defended Durant, and Pippen doubled down with a tweet on Friday.

Community Policy
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

