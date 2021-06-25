OTM Roundtable: To Derby, or not to Derby?

Earlier this week, I wrote a column declaring my desire for Rafael Devers to be invited and participate in this year’s Home Run Derby in Denver. He would seemingly have a good chance to participate, as he’ll be an All-Star, is among the league leaders in home runs, is one of the best young overall hitters in the game, and has the personality to be enjoyable in the event. The response to the post was a little more extreme than I would have guessed, with the majority of respondents not wanting him to participate out of fear of him messing up his swing.