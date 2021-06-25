Jared Padalecki Seemingly Blindsided By New Supernatural Project With Jensen Ackles In New Tweet
The demon-hunting, angel-slaying adventure known as Supernatural only just aired its series final back in November, and with a lot of mixed feelings even from the cast and crew who made the decision to wrap up the story of the brothers Winchester with the end of Season 15. It was just yesterday, though, that we heard series star Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) and his wife Danneel (who played Sister Jo / Anael in Seasons 13 -15), were already working on a prequel spinoff, The Winchesters. While this has surely made fans very happy, it seems that his on-screen brother, Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) was blindsided by the news.www.cinemablend.com