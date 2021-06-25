Lil Nas X Stuns For L’Uomo Vogue Italia

Anyway, the Fuser DLC for the month of July has just been announced, with the following tracks (asterisks indicate that the track is free for all players):. If you've been looking forward to a summer spent twerking to Lil Nas X's MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), then... well, you should probably have bought Just Dance, not Fuser, but at least you can make some sweet mixes with it. May we suggest combining it with Carly Rae Jepsen and Rage Against The Machine to make "Call Me Maybe By Your Killing In The Name"?