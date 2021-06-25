Valerie Boyd is a globe-trotting artist who highlights exemplary women through art

Photography by Jehadu Abshiro. It takes one step into Valerie Guth Boyd’s foyer to pinpoint two of her hobbies: painting and traveling. Most of the art hanging throughout the home are her original works, and of those, many chronicle personal experiences and expeditions. In the dining room, there’s a picture of a longhorn she created when she moved to Texas. And at the top of the stairs, there’s a painting of Bhutan, a country she visited with her father.