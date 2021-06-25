All Arenas Changes in Apex Legends Genesis Update

Apex Legends' Genesis Collection event is fast approaching, and developer Respawn Entertainment's patch notes for the update include plenty of changes for Arenas. The Collection update doesn't arrive until June 29, so now's your chance to get ahead of the changes. The biggest one in the update is the addition of Skull Town from Kings Canyon as a new arena, but there are plenty of balance adjustments you'll want to get a handle on in your pursuit of Arenas greatness. Here are all the changes in the update.