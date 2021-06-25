Meet this Hockaday alumna, neighbor who’s teaching art to kids and adults
There’s no quitting in art. “We don’t crumple up our paper; we’re going to solve our problems,” says Tori Webb Pendergrass, an artist and Preston Hollow neighbor. When Pendergrass is teaching her students at either of her two art schools, it’s not just about creating technically correct pieces. Long-term lessons like problem-solving and learning to enjoy the experience are integrated in sessions at Pigment School of the Arts and Kid Art.prestonhollow.advocatemag.com