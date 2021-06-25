Meet this Hockaday alumna, neighbor who’s teaching art to kids and adults

It's been more than 40 years since San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag as a symbol of the gay community. The Pride flag still holds such power and offers much hope to the LGBTQIA++ community as was proved by a scribbled letter dropped into the mailbox in a small town in Paris, Arkansas. Stephanie Robertson had been handed the Pride flag by her 30-year-old son last year, she decided to hang it up outside her home during Pride month. "She was excited to hang it up for the first time this year and kept it hanging up outside her home all throughout June," said Levi, reported Pink News.