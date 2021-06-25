Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Meet this Hockaday alumna, neighbor who’s teaching art to kids and adults

By Jehadu Abshiro
advocatemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no quitting in art. “We don’t crumple up our paper; we’re going to solve our problems,” says Tori Webb Pendergrass, an artist and Preston Hollow neighbor. When Pendergrass is teaching her students at either of her two art schools, it’s not just about creating technically correct pieces. Long-term lessons like problem-solving and learning to enjoy the experience are integrated in sessions at Pigment School of the Arts and Kid Art.

prestonhollow.advocatemag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Schools#Alumna#The Hockaday School#Kid Art#Advocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtHamptons.com

KId�s Summer Art Camp

Immersive and a total blast...kids will explore a different medium and genre with a new theme & art project daily. Weekday Mornings 9:30-12:30 June 28th thru September 3rd.
Randolph Township, OHnewjerseyhills.com

Randolph to offer two art workshops for adults

RANDOLPH TWP. - Artworks Studio will host two summer workshops for adults with artist Leah Tomanio from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, July 6 - 8 and Aug. 10 - 12. The workshops will be held at the studio, located at 502 Millbrook Ave., behind the municipal...
Kidsphillyfunguide.com

Virtual Kids Art Workshop

We’re back with another round of sessions for our Virtual Kid's Art Workshop! Classes begin Saturday, July 3rd @ 11 AM EST !. We are inviting all youth to join us, no matter where you are in the world! Our classes give kids a place to start, some structure, concept and instruction, taught by professional artists who have stepped up to keep our youth engaged with this creative outlet!
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Professional artists ready to teach kids at art camp

Camps and other summer activities for Camarillo kids are getting back on track with the lifting of most pandemic restrictions. Studio Channel Islands will host a summer art camp July 12 through Aug. 6. Education coordinator Helen Dziadulewicz said artists who provide instruction at art camp and students already signed...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

The Chattery hosting adult summer school to teach life skills

A Chattanooga-based education nonprofit is hosting a summer school for adults next week, featuring classes centered around health & wellness, art, STEM and career development. The Chattery's Adult Summer School takes place July 12 to 16 and is open to anyone interested in enhancing life skills. The program's lineup includes:
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Adulting 101 camp in Kearney teaches foster kids practical life skills

KEARNEY — Most teenagers learn how to change a tire or cook a meal from their parents, but that may not happen for teenagers in foster care. That’s why LaShae LeftHandBull and seven other teenagers who are in foster care enrolled in a new Adulting 101 Camp. It was put on by Compass, a nonprofit at 514 W. 11th St. that guides, builds and restores children and families.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

At 96, Retired Dentist Teaches the Art of Writing Plays

Dr. Milton Bloch is teaching a playwright/improv class at Heckscher Park in Huntington. Bloch is 96 years old, a World War II veteran, and a retired orthodontist. He became involved in acting when one of his daughters suggested he attend a local improv class. He found it enjoyable, and was good at it, so he then attended another class in Great Neck. He did so well in that particular class, that he was invited to star in a local production of the play “Twigs” by George Furth.
Madison, WImadison

Schools no longer teach kids to think -- Arthur Eggert

As an emeritus UW-Madison professor, I need to point out that Leonard Pitts’ June 28 column, "Why conservatives find education dangerous," is mostly hooey. It is true that until the middle 1960s liberal and conservative professors and students vigorously debated many topics on campus. College presidents prided themselves on maintaining such an open environment.
Visual ArtDesign Week

Meet the graduates: Manchester School of Art’s Kulsum Karolia

As part of our coverage of 2021’s graduate season, we’re spending five minutes with a selection of graduates from around the UK to talk about their work, practice and future plans. Kulsum Karolia is a 22-year-old graphic design graduate from Manchester School of Art. These end of year projects are...
Cherokee, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Hollywood duo teaches kids to 'Spread Your Wings'

Blake Pocquette, Hollywood stuntman, teamed up with actor Max Purget for a two-day training to help native youth find a path into the world of film. Pocquette and Purget are both from Hulbert and are citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Pocquette created the Spread Your Wings program to help native youth seek opportunities beyond their wildest dreams. He was in Oklahoma for a movie filming in the area, and Purget had just returned from North Hollywood after doing a commercial callback.
Books & LiteratureTimes Union

Heart-Warming Children's Book Teaches Kids About Colors and The Importance of Including Everyone

Children’s Librarian focuses on diversity and friendship in ‘The Big Pop’. There are many vital lessons in life that children will learn about. In author Jane M. Miller’s debut book, “The Big Pop,” she educates young readers on the colors of the rainbow and the importance of friendship. She beautifully tells the story of a young balloon who embarks on a journey to make new friends.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Young LGBTQ+ kid pens letter thanking neighbor who flew pride flag in their small town

It's been more than 40 years since San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag as a symbol of the gay community. The Pride flag still holds such power and offers much hope to the LGBTQIA++ community as was proved by a scribbled letter dropped into the mailbox in a small town in Paris, Arkansas. Stephanie Robertson had been handed the Pride flag by her 30-year-old son last year, she decided to hang it up outside her home during Pride month. "She was excited to hang it up for the first time this year and kept it hanging up outside her home all throughout June," said Levi, reported Pink News.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp teaching kids to succeed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, the Danny Hinton Community Center has been hosting the Hattiesburg GEMS summer camp. “The GEMS stands for “gifted and educated minds succeeding,” said Redena Scott, camp counselor. They’ve spent the last few weeks teaching the children what it means. “I am gifted, I am...
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Programs for kids and adults at Gilford Library

GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library’s Children’s Room is buzzing with activities this summer. If you haven’t yet signed up for ReadSquared, make sure to do that and log lots of minutes reading for fabulous prizes. You can also earn points by attending programs. Animal Mask Craft - July 6...
Canton, OHIndependent

McKinley Museum hosts adult, kid astronomy programs

CANTON – Beginning July 6, the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will host the adult astronomy program “Let’s Talk Space” on the first Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Hoover-Price Planetarium. Guests will engage in conversations on current astronomy, cosmology and space exploration topics. Tickets to all...
Religionblountcountian.com

Who’s my neighbor?

Vacation Bible school has always had a huge impact on the community, but its effect was even more profound this year. After a year of virtual learning and social distancing, many children and parents were eager for a change this summer. VBS was an opportunity for just that. Many people, especially the volunteers and those who work closely with the […]
EntertainmentRiverside Press Enterprise

Who is my neighbor? A new project in the realm of art known as social practice

In September 2020, just when I thought nothing more could possibly be stripped from life and my once-familiar routines, I was taken down at the knees. Literally. The angst of civic upheaval and the looming election seemed to manifest in my body as an extreme bout of sciatica. My easy walking strides became short, halting steps. Some days I could barely walk at all. I was forced to slow my pace even more than the shutdown, completing my MFA in Studio Arts, and a stagnant art market already had.
Collegesumd.edu

Terp Women Alumnae NYC Meet-Up

Join University of Maryland Women Alumnae NYC this summer for an opportunity to connect IN PERSON with other alumni in the New York City area. This will be a great way to spark new connections and have fun together — no matter what industry you are in. We are welcoming...
Center, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RiverPark Center to teach kids how to rock

The RiverPark Center will be teaching kids the fundamentals of rock n’ roll at Rock Camp in July. Rock Camp gives kids and teens ages 9-18 an opportunity to learn to play guitar, drums and bass, and even how to improve their rock vocals. Grae Greer, director of marketing and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy