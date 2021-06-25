LOUISIANA STATE EXHIBIT MUSEUM TO PRESENT SHREVEPORT ART CLUB ANNUAL JURIED SHOW
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum will host the Shreveport Art Club's Annual Juried Show, entitled "Shreveport Art Club: Celebrating 100 Years," from July 11 through August 27. There will be an opening reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the exhibit during regular museum hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.