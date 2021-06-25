Abandoned PS5 Trailer Delayed Until August

Right after The World Ends With You anime ended, Square Enix revealed a demo for the upcoming NEO: The World Ends With You game. Reportedly, this title is a direct sequel to The World Ends With You anime rather than the first game, which may explain why Square Enix chose this moment to make the NEO: The World Ends With You demo available. However, it does still raise the question of why the developers sat on it throughout E3. Surely one of the largest gaming events of the year would have made for a good platform to announce the date of the demo, at the very least. At any rate, the demo’s release was announced over Twitter, and it is now available for download on Nintendo Switch or PS4.