Abandoned PS5 Trailer Delayed Until August
After weeks of theories from fans that were convinced the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Abandoned was somehow associated with Hideo Kojima and Konami's Silent Hill franchise, it seemed as though any lingering questions would be put to rest today alongside the arrival of a new trailer for the title. Unfortunately, developer Blue Box Game Studios revealed earlier this morning that it would no longer be releasing the new trailer today and has instead pushed it back all the way until August.comicbook.com