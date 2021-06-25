Mackinac Bridge Walk set for Labor Day after 1 year break

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) suspension bridge linking the Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas will be restricted to foot traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 6. Walkers will start from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace at either end of the span. Participants can start any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

There’s no fee or registration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the walk at 7 a.m. starting at St. Ignace and ending at Mackinaw City.

Walkers have three options: walk to the middle from either end and turn around; walk the entire bridge, starting from either end; and walk the bridge twice, starting from either end.

The average length of time to walk across is two hours. Portable toilets will be available at either end.

Baby strollers and wheelchairs are allowed. Prohibited items include signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards and wagons. Except for working service dogs, no animals are allowed. There’s no smoking.

The annual bridge walk started in 1958. An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people have participated in recent years.