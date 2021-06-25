Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Ignace, MI

Mackinac Bridge Walk set for Labor Day after 1 year break

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Walk is returning this Labor Day after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) suspension bridge linking the Michigan’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas will be restricted to foot traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon ET on Sept. 6. Walkers will start from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace at either end of the span. Participants can start any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

There’s no fee or registration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the walk at 7 a.m. starting at St. Ignace and ending at Mackinaw City.

Walkers have three options: walk to the middle from either end and turn around; walk the entire bridge, starting from either end; and walk the bridge twice, starting from either end.

The average length of time to walk across is two hours. Portable toilets will be available at either end.

Baby strollers and wheelchairs are allowed. Prohibited items include signs, banners, umbrellas, bicycles, roller skates, skateboards and wagons. Except for working service dogs, no animals are allowed. There’s no smoking.

The annual bridge walk started in 1958. An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people have participated in recent years.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mackinac County, MI
Government
Saint Ignace, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Mackinac County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saint Ignace, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Suspension Bridge#Mackinac Bridge#Ignace#Ap#Upper Peninsulas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Route 66 exhibit opens with Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Visitors to this year’s Illinois State Fair will be able to visit one of the nation’s more historic highways with the creation of the Route 66 Experience. The multiyear project will turn the Springfield fairgrounds’ Gate 2 into a year-round destination for visiting a microform of...
Idlewild, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Sheriff donates $2,000 for improvements at Idlewild resort

IDLEWILD, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff has donated $2,000 from returnable cans and bottles for improvement projects at Idlewild, which once served as a major summer resort for African Americans in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula. The Lake County sheriff’s office turns returnables into cash for local organizations. Yates Township, where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy